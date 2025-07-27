Four arrested for cheating public of several lakhs

CHENNAI: The city police arrested four persons, including a father-son duo, in separate cases of cheating involving several lakhs.

In a case of investment fraud, three men, including a father-son duo, were arrested for allegedly cheating a woman and her relative of Rs 67.5 lakh after promising high returns through a stock trading firm in Neelankarai.

The arrested persons were identified as Bilal Haider (30), his partner Hariharasudhan (30), and the latter's father Panneerselvam (71).

A 53-year-old woman had filed a complaint against her relative Bilal, who canvassed about the investment opportunity and forced the complainant to part with Rs 52.5 lakh in multiple instalments between 2018 and 2021.

Based on her recommendation, the victim's brother-in-law also invested Rs 13 lakh, the police said. The arrested persons did not provide returns as promised and further dodged the woman whenever she asked to return her investment, after which she filed a police complaint.

In another case within Chetpet police limits, police arrested a 39-year-old man for cheating another of Rs 15 lakhs by luring him to invest money in a business, promising exponential returns.

The arrested person was identified as Egan of Kolathur. He had floated a business idea claiming that used CT scan machines can be refurbished and sold for a higher price, and made the complainant part with Rs 15 lakh and escaped, police said. The arrested persons were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.