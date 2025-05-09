Four arrested for cheating elderly man in Thoothukudi

CHENNAI: Cybercrime police arrested a four-member gang that was involved in scamming Rs 40.22 lakhs from an elderly man in Thoothukudi, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

A few days ago, the complainant, received a message on his phone that his land had been selected to erect a cellphone tower and that he could earn income from it. Citing various reasons such as document fees, material costs, transportation fees etc, the gang swindled Rs 40.2 lakhs from the elderly man.

Based on his complaint, the police arrested Muralikrishnan from Aminjikarai in March. Further, continuing their investigation, the cybercrime unit arrested four other accused involved in the case namely Arun Kumar, Anand, Santosh Raj and Abbas.

The accused were produced in Thoothukudi court on Thursday and remanded to judicial custody.