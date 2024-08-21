Foundation for Rs 51K crore projects at TN Investors Conclave today

CHENNAI: State Industries Minister TRB Rajaa on Tuesday announced that foundation stone would be laid for Rs 51,000 crore worth industrial projects at the Tamil Nadu Investors Conclave 2024 to be held here on Wednesday. Investment commitments for the Rs 51,000 crore worth projects were made during the third edition of the Global Investors Meet –III held in the city in January 2024.

Talking to reporters ahead of the investors conclave, Rajaa said that a situation has arisen where the investments assured during the Global Investors Meet and the Chief Minister’s business trips to foreign countries are being realised.

Pointing out that 19 firms (projects) worth Rs 17,616 crore and capable for generating 65,000 jobs in the state would be inaugurated at the conclave on Wednesday, Rajaa said that foundation stone would be laid for Rs 51,000 crore worth projects committed during GIM-III after obtaining necessary clearances at the Tamil Nadu Investors Conclave on Wednesday.

Altogether, Rs 68,000 crore worth projects and capacity to create over one lakh jobs in the state have been realised, the state Industries Minister said, and added that the difference between the Dravidian model headed by Chief Minister MK Stalin and other governments was continuous follow up on the investment commitments through a committee and ensure a positive outcome and creation of jobs.

Rajaa cited the example of Omron Limited as an illustration of the government’s active tracking and realisation of investments. The MoU was signed with Omron during Chief Minister Stalin’s visit to Japan. Within two months, the foundation stone was laid and tomorrow (Wednesday) the work would be inaugurated. That is the proof of the efficiency and speed of the government, he added.