Former VC of Madras University passed away

CHENNAI: Former vice-chancellor of the University of Madras, Professor R Thandavan, passed away on Friday here following a cardiac arrest. He was 75.

Thandavan served as vice-chancellor of the University of Madras from 2013 to 2016.

Before his tenure as vice-chancellor, he held several academic and administrative positions, including professor at Pachaiyappa's College, director of the Anna Centre for Public Affairs at the University of Madras, member of the University Syndicate (for three terms), and Chairman of the Pachaiyappa's Trust Board.

After retirement, he lived with his family in Anna Nagar. A longtime supporter of the AIADMK since his student days, Thandavan earned doctorates for his research on "MG Ramachandran and the Tamil Nadu Government" and "A Study of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam."



Expressing grief over his demise, AIADMK general secretary K Palaniswami said Thandavan was known for his kindness and loyalty to the party and its leadership.