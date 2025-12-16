Former TN CM Panneerselvam likely to float new political outfit

CHENNAI: The political camp led by former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam (OPS) has given fresh momentum to speculation about a possible new political outfit with the renaming of the ADMK Workers’ Rights Retrieval Committee as the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Workers’ Rights Retrieval Kazhagam.

Statements issued by the OPS-led group since December 14 have been carrying the new title, triggering differing interpretations within the camp.

While one section of functionaries views the change as a clear indication that Panneerselvam is preparing to formally launch a political party, another group has sought to downplay its significance, describing it as largely a technical modification.

According to functionaries who are cautious about reading too much into the move, the inclusion of the term “Kazhagam” was considered more appropriate in the present political context, particularly for holding discussions on seat-sharing or alliances with other parties.

They also point out that launching and sustaining an independent political party is a complex exercise requiring substantial organisational strength, finances, and grassroots presence.

Despite the differing views, expectations remain high among a section of OPS loyalists. The newly renamed Kazhagam is scheduled to hold a meeting of its functionaries on December 23.

Supporters believe this gathering could set the stage for a major political announcement the following day, December 24, which marks the death anniversary of AIADMK founder and former Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran (MGR). The date carries strong symbolic value within the AIADMK tradition, further fuelling speculation about a possible party launch.

Meanwhile, the AIADMK headquarters in Royapettah witnessed heightened activity on Monday as the party began issuing application forms to aspirants seeking tickets for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. A large number of party members queued up at the headquarters to collect the forms, reflecting the early mobilisation within the party ahead of the crucial polls.

Former Minister and AIADMK organisational secretary D. Jayakumar, speaking to reporters, reiterated that the decision on whether to readmit leaders and functionaries who had exited the party rested solely with the party’s top leadership. He also confirmed his intention to contest from his traditional Royapuram constituency.

As the AIADMK moves ahead with its electoral preparations, the developments in the OPS camp add another layer of political intrigue to Tamil Nadu’s already dynamic pre-election landscape.