Annamalai quits BJP; party accepts resignation from primary membership

CHENNAI: Former BJP state president K Annamalai on Friday quit the Bharatiya Janata Party, ending days of speculation over his political future in Tamil Nadu.
In a statement, BJP national general secretary Arun Singh said party national president Nitin Nabin had accepted the resignation submitted by Annamalai from the BJP’s primary membership.
The resignation comes amid intense political chatter over Annamalai’s next move following his exit as Tamil Nadu BJP president in 2025. Though senior BJP leaders in the State had recently dismissed reports of his resignation and possible political realignment, speculation continued after Annamalai maintained silence over his future role in the party.
A former IPS officer, Annamalai emerged as one of the BJP’s most recognisable faces in Tamil Nadu through aggressive campaigns against the then DMK government and his statewide ‘En Mann, En Makkal’ outreach programme.
Annamalai is expected to address the public shortly through his social media platforms, outlining his next course of action.