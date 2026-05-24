Posters backing Annamalai across Chennai stir buzz within Tamil Nadu BJP

The posters, put up under the banner of the “All India Annamalai Thalaimai Narpani Mandram (All India Annamalai Leadership Welfare Forum), hailed Annamalai as the “new identity of Tamil Nadu politics” and carried the words “Knowledge, Courage, Honesty”. The sudden appearance of the campaign assumes significance amid growing discussions within the BJP over Annamalai’s political role in the run-up to the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

For weeks, a section of his supporters has been alleging that Annamalai was being sidelined in the party’s election-related activities despite his continued influence among cadre and grassroots workers.