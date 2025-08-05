Former panchayat president kills self in Athipakkam, leaves behind suicide note about false allegations

CHENNAI: A former panchayat president died by suicide by hanging himself in Athipakkam, after he returned from a police enquiry over a complaint lodged by his sister-in-law.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the deceased Naina (67), a resident of Athikuppam near Ulundurpet was a former panchayat president. A few days ago, he was taken to Thirunavalur police station for an enquiry based on a complaint by his sister-in-law Saritha.

In the complaint, Saritha had alleged that Naina had sexually assaulted and threatened to kill her. Naina who returned home from the enquiry, died by suicide by hanging himself in the motor room on Monday.

In a suicide note that he left behind, he had stated that his sister-in-law Saritha had a land dispute with him and she was trying to grab a piece of land that belonged to him. Apart from this, she was conspiring with the local police to vacate him from his own house. He also said that her allegations against him were untrue and stemmed from the dispute alone.

Following this, the police sent Naina's body for an autopsy to the Kallakurichi government hospital. Family members of the deceased have lodged a counter complaint on Saritha and six of her associates. The complainants have demanded strict action against Saritha for pushing Naina to take the extreme step.

(Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call --- Sneha, Chennai: 91-Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090; Aasrari, New Delhi: 2338 9090; Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726; Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102; Tele MANAS: 14416, or download Tele MANAS mobile app)