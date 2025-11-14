Former MP V Maitreyan gets key role in DMK academicians unit 

CHENNAI: Former MP V Maitreyan has been appointed as the deputy president of the Academicians Wing of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK). The appointment was announced by the party, which stated that the wing is headed by researcher and scholar N Senthalai Gowthaman, while MP T Sumathi alias Tamizhachi Thangapandian serves as its secretary.

Maitreyan, a former AIADMK Rajya Sabha member, quit the principal opposition party and joined the ruling DMK in August. He met Chief Minister MK Stalin at the DMK headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, before formally entering the party.

He had earlier served three terms in the Rajya Sabha when Jayalalithaa was the general secretary of the AIADMK. His move to the DMK and the subsequent organisational posting mark a significant shift in his political trajectory.