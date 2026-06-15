Former minister Vijayabaskar slams ‘dictatorial’ leadership

CHENNAI: Adding to the growing discontent within the AIADMK after its Assembly election defeat, former minister and party MLA C Vijayabaskar on Monday indirectly criticised general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, questioning his leadership style and handling of dissent.
The attack follows CVe Shanmugam's tirade against the party chief, raising questions whether a fresh revolt is brewing against Palaniswami.
In a social media post, Vijayabaskar, without naming Palaniswami, said the party leadership was treating cadres who raised questions as though they had committed a crime.
"This dictatorial approach is not the path to success," he said, in remarks widely seen as aimed at the party's top leadership.
Taking a veiled swipe at the leadership's response to internal criticism, he said history remembers leaders for the number of cadres they brought into a party and nurtured, rather than for the number they removed or the battles they won.
The remarks assume significance as they come amid former minister CVe Shanmugam mounted a sharp attack on Palaniswami, urging the party leadership to introspect on the reasons behind the defeat.
Vijayabaskar's comments are the latest indication of simmering dissatisfaction within sections of the party over its post-election course and leadership style.