Former minister RM Veerappan passes away at 98

CHENNAI: Former Tamil Nadu minister, senior Dravidian leader and filmmaker RM Veerappan passed away on Tuesday at the age of 98.

Veerappan, who was AIADMK founder and late CM MG Ramachandran’s friend and mentor, was admitted to hospital on Sunday, and breathed his last on Tuesday.

It was reported that the leader faced breathing issues on Tuesday morning and did not respond to treatment.

He had stepped away from politics due to his advanced age.