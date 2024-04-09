CM Stalin condoles demise of R M Veerappan

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday condoled the demise of MGR Kazhagam leader R M Veerappan who died at age 98.

Expressing shock at the death of R M Veerappan, Stalin, in his condolence message, said that Veerappan, who is fondly addressed as RMV, enjoyed close rapport with leaders like Periyar, Anna, MGR and Kalaignar.

Describing Veerappan as a "conscience and shadow" of MGR in Tamil Nadu politics, the CM said that RMV has served as a minister in MGR's cabinet holding many key portfolios like information and publicity.

Despite floating a separate party in the name MGR Kazhagam later in his career, RMV maintained a good professional and personal relationship with the DMK, mainly its leader Kalaignar M Karunanidhi.

Recalling his success as a producer under the banner Satya Movies in Tamil tinsel world, the CM said that RMV also left an imprint in the realm of literature as the head of Chennai Kambam Kazhagam owing to his love for Tamil language.

Calling him a leader who was loved by all cutting across political differences, Stalin said that the death of RMV was a great loss to the field of cinema, literature, spirituality and politics he flourished in.

Chief Minister Stalin, accompanied by his cabinet colleague P K Sekar Babu and Central Chennai MP Dayanidhi Maran paid floral tributes to the mortal remains of the late RMV at the hospital where he was admitted.