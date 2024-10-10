Former editor of DMK party organ and CM Stalin’s relative ‘Murasoli’ Selvam passes away at 84

CHENNAI: Former editor of DMK party organ ‘Murasoli’ Selvam passed away in Bengaluru on Thursday. He was 84.

The death was reportedly due to cardiac arrest.

The senior journalist was stated to have breathed his last while reclining on a couch after preparing notes for his last 'Murasoli' article.

'Murasoli' Selvam was the nephew of former chief minister 'Kalaignar' M Karunanidhi and the younger brother of former union minister Murasoli Maran. He was married to Chief Minister MK Stalin's sister Selvi.

Expressing shock over the demise of Selvam, Chief Minister Stalin said, “I lost the ideological pillar and the last shoulder I could lean on after the demise of Kalaignar.”

As a senior member of the Karunanidhi clan, the former 'Murasoli' editor was a go-to person through whom even the most uncomfortable of views were put forth to the DMK high command, both during the tenure of Kalaignar and Stalin.

Selvam authored several books and articles in 'Murasoli'. He was better known by his pen name ‘Silandhi’ (spider) through which he daringly wrote witty criticism backed with research to target the DMK's rivals. Selvam has also produced a few Tamil films.