Speaking to reporters after the police search at his residence in Madurai, he said the quarry lease had been granted in 2019 for five years to Rajamani and Anantharaj, with the approval of the District Collector.

The Madurai District Crime Branch has registered two cases against Moorthy, Rajamani, Ananthakumar and Senthil Kumar for allegedly extracting minerals beyond the permitted quantity from a gravel quarry in Chathiramvellalapatti between 2019 and 2024, causing a loss of Rs 5.39 crore to the government.

Police and Revenue Department officials searched Moorthy’s residence at Iyer Bungalow, Ezil Nagar, for over four hours from 6 am on Friday.

Moorthy said the quarry operators abandoned the quarry in 2021, claiming the site lacked suitable stone for quarrying. He alleged that the authorities had now falsely accused them of excavating gravel from his patta land adjacent to the quarry.