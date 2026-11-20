CHENNAI: Former DMK Minister P Moorthy on Friday denied involvement in the alleged illegal quarrying of gravel, saying he had only leased out his land for quarrying and was unaware of any illegal excavation.
Speaking to reporters after the police search at his residence in Madurai, he said the quarry lease had been granted in 2019 for five years to Rajamani and Anantharaj, with the approval of the District Collector.
The Madurai District Crime Branch has registered two cases against Moorthy, Rajamani, Ananthakumar and Senthil Kumar for allegedly extracting minerals beyond the permitted quantity from a gravel quarry in Chathiramvellalapatti between 2019 and 2024, causing a loss of Rs 5.39 crore to the government.
Police and Revenue Department officials searched Moorthy’s residence at Iyer Bungalow, Ezil Nagar, for over four hours from 6 am on Friday.
Moorthy said the quarry operators abandoned the quarry in 2021, claiming the site lacked suitable stone for quarrying. He alleged that the authorities had now falsely accused them of excavating gravel from his patta land adjacent to the quarry.
“I leased out the land for quarrying after obtaining proper permission from the District Collector. I have no knowledge of any soil being excavated from the land. We have already submitted this to the Revenue Divisional Officer,” he said.
The former Minister said that he had approached the court over the issue and that the judge had directed the authorities to conduct proper measurement and regularise the matter while disposing the petition. However, he alleged that the officials failed to comply with the court’s directions and instead conducted a drone survey unilaterally, despite objections raised through lawyers.
“They told me that a case had been registered alleging that soil was excavated from my patta land. We have not excavated any soil. We only leased out the land,” he said.
He said DMK president MKStalin had called him and enquired about the developments. “I told the leader that there was nothing to worry about and that there was no truth in the allegations. Everything had been proceeding properly,” he said.
Moorthy said they would approach the court again and pursue the matter legally.