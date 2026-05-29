Former AIADMK MLA Venketraman joins DMK

Speaking to reporters after joining the party, Venketraman said he wished to work under what he described as a "sustainable and uncomplicated leadership," explaining the reasons for his decision to join the DMK.

The political development comes amid continued shifts in political alignments in Tamil Nadu following the recent Assembly election, with several leaders from opposition parties moving to rival camps.

Venketraman had won the 2014 by-election from the Alandur constituency by defeating DMK candidate RS Bharathi with a margin of 8,708 votes.