Former AIADMK MLA Venketraman joins DMK

CHENNAI: Former All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) MLA VNP Venketraman on Thursday joined the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in the presence of party president MK Stalin at Anna Arivalayam in Chennai.
Venketraman, who had served as deputy secretary of the AIADMK propaganda wing, joined the DMK along with several AIADMK functionaries.
Senior DMK leaders, including former Minister K Ponmudy and organising secretary RS Bharathi, were present during the induction programme.
Speaking to reporters after joining the party, Venketraman said he wished to work under what he described as a "sustainable and uncomplicated leadership," explaining the reasons for his decision to join the DMK.
The political development comes amid continued shifts in political alignments in Tamil Nadu following the recent Assembly election, with several leaders from opposition parties moving to rival camps.
Venketraman had won the 2014 by-election from the Alandur constituency by defeating DMK candidate RS Bharathi with a margin of 8,708 votes.