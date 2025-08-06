Former AIADMK MLA Karthik Thondaiman joins DMK

CHENNAI: Former AIADMK MLA V R Karthik Thondaiman on Wednesday quit the party and joined its arch rival and ruling DMK.

After joining the DMK, he told the media persons at Anna Arivalayam that he was unhappy with the party's poltical approach.

He said that the AIADMK has been aiding communal forces, which led him to take the decision, alluding to the AIADMK's electoral ties with the BJP.