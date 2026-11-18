The AIADMK cadre staged a protest in Tiruchy against Deputy Speaker M Ravisankar for assaulting a resident approaching with a civic complaint.

Munusamy told reporters that the AIADMK will come in support of the victims whenever elected members are involved in offences. The protest also demanded action against the Kallakurichi MLA C Arul Vignesh for sending obscene messages to the district collector. He said these instances are testimony that the AIADMK is always with the people affected.

He ridiculed TVK leaders, claiming they have formed MGR rule and noted that such comparison diminishes the image of the veteran leader.



Ridiculing the TVK leaders claiming that they have formed MGR rule, the former minister claimed that comparing the TVK government with the MGR rule is an act of diminishing the veteran leader.



"The TVK functionaries are involved in anti-social activities and the party leadership fails to initiate any action. Every AIADMK cadre feels insulted by the comparison, as our leadership never spared even the elected members in punishing them immediately when they were involved in wrongdoings.

So, the TVK leadership is not eligible to use the name of MGR nor MGR rule," Munusamy stressed.

Referring to 11 murders committed on Deepavali day, he charged that the law and order situation is out of control in the state and that Minister Rajmohan's response comparing the previous rule was not a responsible reply.