Forest department intensifies hunt for leopard that killed 4-year-old child in Tamil Nadu's Valparai

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Forest Department has launched an operation to locate and capture the leopard that mauled a four-year-old child to death in the Oosimalai estate in the Valparai hills on Saturday.

The victim, Absara Khatoon, was with her mother and a group of children when the leopard attacked and killed her.

To monitor leopard activity in the area, authorities have installed surveillance cameras at six locations, said a Thanthi TV report.

Additionally, the department has ordered to clear dense bushes in nearby tea plantations.

Khatoon, her mother, and a group of children were bathing in a stream when the leopard suddenly appeared, seizing Absara and attempting to drag her into the jungle. Her mother’s desperate screams for help alerted local residents who rushed to her rescue.

But by then she had sustained severe injuries to her neck and ears, and died on the spot.

The body has been sent for a postmortem examination at the Valparai Government Hospital.