TIRUCHY: A four-year-old girl was mauled to death by a leopard in front of her mother at the Oosimalai estate in the Valparai hills on Saturday.

Several hundred labourers from across Tamil Nadu and migrant labourers from Jharkhand work in the tea estate at Oosimalai, Valparai in Coimbatore. On Saturday morning, a group of children, including Absara Khatoon (4) daughter of Anil Ansari, along with her mother, went to take a bath in a stream in the estate. Suddenly, a leopard appeared before them, caught hold of Absara and attempted to drag her to the jungle while the mother was helplessly screaming.

On hearing the noise, the fellow workers ran to rescue the girl and chased the leopard which left the girl and escaped into the forest.

When the people ran to rescue her, they found that she had already died on the spot with severe injuries to her neck and ears. Subsequently, they rushed the body to the Valparai GH.

The police said the family of Ansari has been living in the labour quarters of Oosimalai Mattam Vazhappadi Estate for the past few years.

Since there was a funeral in the locality, Ansari and his wife were in the house as they did not go to work and so the girl along with her mother went to the streams for bathing.

The people, who came to rescue the girl, could retrieve the body from a bush near the streams. Valparai police registered a case and are investigating.