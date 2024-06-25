Foreign Medical Graduates raise demands of internship allotment to TN Medical Council

CHENNAI: The Foreign Medical Graduates awaiting the registration certificates and Compulsory Rotatory Medical Internship met the Tamil Nadu Medical Council (TNMC) officials regarding the delay in the allotment of certificates.

About 200 students had planned to protest against the TNMC demanding immediate verification and internship allotment but it was cancelled as the council had assured them that they will be given the postings based on vacancies.

The Foreign Medical Graduates from Tamil Nadu are awaiting allotment to join their internship in the State, while the FMGs in several States including Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand and others have started the internship.

The graduates have requested the state health department officials to fasten the allotment process so that they can join the internship program as early as possible.

The delay in the internship of FMGs has become a common issue almost every year and even after the FMG exam, followed by the National Medical Commission registration, the students are still awaiting the internship.

One year medical internship is mandatory for foreign graduates in the State to practice further.

While the duration of the medical courses in other countries is already longer, the delay in the registration and then the internship, adds to their trouble.

Since they cannot practice in any other institution before they complete their internship, the students rue that it impacts them financially too.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Medical Council authorities say that the process of verification is nearing completion and the internship will be allotted as per the vacancies.