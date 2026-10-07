For a golden decade, ‘Design in Taiwan, Make in Tamil Nadu’, suggests diplomat

Tamil Nadu has received substantial investments from Taiwanese companies, including by global behemoths like Foxconn, Pegatron, and Wistron in ICT sector; footwear majors Feng Tay, Pou Chen, and Evervan Group, to name a few.

Pointing out the trade ties that the Southeast Asian country and the south Indian State have built over the years, Director-General Hsu reiterated his vision to make the coming years as the golden decade of Taiwan-Tamil Nadu relations: “Design from Taiwan, Make in Tamil Nadu.”

S Vijayakumar, the head of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Branch Secretariat in Chennai, who was the chief guest at the event noted that the bilateral relations between Taiwan and India have grown steadily in recent years, with economic and trade exchanges showing particularly significant progress.