Food Safety officials warn of action on sale of artificially ripened mangoes

CHENNAI: The Food Safety Department officials have warned of revocation of shop license if mangoes ripened using chemicals are sold.

The food safety department is undertaking inspections and conducting raids in these markets to seize mangoes that are being ripened using chemical powders and sprays imported from China, added a report from Thanthi TV.

As the mango season has begun, the use of artificial ripening agents becomes very common in the fruit markets to enhance sales.

The fruits ripened using chemicals such as calcium carbide, arsenic and phosphorus can lead to various health issues, such as skin problems, respiratory illnesses and some of these chemicals can be carcinogenic.