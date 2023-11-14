Food safety officials issue closure of the private canteen at Stanley Medical College

CHENNAI: The Food Safety Department has issued a closure notice to the private canteen at the Stanley Medical College and Hospital which was found to be in an unhygienic condition after a video of rats feeding on the food from the canteen went viral.



The food ingredients and utensils were seized from the canteen by the food safety officials after an inspection of the canteen by the food safety officials.

The place was found to be infested with rats and other rodents and though the canteen was closed on the day video was taken, it has been shut by the department.

The hospital authorities said that the contractor has been issued a notice and the canteen will remain shut until renovation. A food safety department official stated that the canteens located inside the government run institutions will be monitorred to ensure hygiene at the eateries and if required notices will be served to contractors.