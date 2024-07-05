Food safety department cancels Tuticorin KFC outlet's licence after discrepancies found

CHENNAI: The department of food safety came down heavily on a KFC outlet operating at a commercial complex in Tuticorin on Thursday after serious discrepancies in food safety and hygiene came to light.

The food safety licence of the outlet was cancelled indefinitely after the officials found that the staff were using a synthetic magnesium silicate to clean and reuse the old oil used for frying the chicken.

The food safety officials who conducted a search of the restaurant premises seized 18 kgs of magnesium silicate synthetic, 45 litres of reused oil and 56 kgs of meat that was unused for more than 12 hours.

The department banned the outlet's licence temporarily and ordered that the shop remain closed until further notice.

A food safety related search was also conducted by the team at the small pani puri stalls operating in the same commercial complex premises.