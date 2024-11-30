Food at relief camps till rain eases in Chennai: Minister KKSSR Ramachandran

CHENNAI: State revenue minister KKSSR Ramachandran on Saturday said that food would be provided at the relief camps till the rains eased in the city.

The minister also announced that water logging was recorded at 381 places in the city till evening.

Talking to media persons here, Ramachandran said that the state government would provide food at the relief camps till the intensity of the rains reduced.

Also Read: LIVE: Cyclone Fengal begins landfall, windspeed at 70-90 km/hr

As cyclone Fengal began to make landfall off Pondy, the revenue minister said that as many as 381 places in the city were water logged till Saturday evening and the government was making all efforts to clear the rainwater in those areas overnight.

Appreciating the regional meteorological centre for providing right updates, the minister said that as soon as the cyclone started making landfall, the regional met centre alerted the government.