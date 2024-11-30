LIVE: Cyclone Fengal begins landfall, windspeed at 70-90 km/hr
The cyclone that is moving at 7 km per hour made the landfall about 60 km east-northeast of Puducherry
CHENNAI: Cyclone Fengal has finally begun making the landfall, with the forward sector of spiral bands entering land at 7 pm on Saturday.
The cyclone that is moving at 7 km per hour made the landfall about 60 km east-northeast of Puducherry, said the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai.
Latest observations indicate that the forward sector of spiral bands associated with the cyclone has entered into the land. It is likely to move west-southwestwards and cross north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram close to Puducherry as a cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 70-80 kmph gusting to 90 kmph during next three to four hours," said the India Meteorological Department.
Live Updates
- 30 Nov 2024 8:33 PM IST
Puducherry government advises public to stay indoor
As Cyclone Fengal is currently making landfall near Puducherry, the government has advised the public to remain indoors from tonight until early tomorrow morning.