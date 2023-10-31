Followed divine order, says man after murder

CHENNAI: The personnel at Tiruvanmiyur were in for a shock after a man carrying a blood-dripping knife walked in and confessed to a murder stating that he was following a divine order. The 48-year-old, who is suspected to have some psychiatric issues, had stabbed another man to death late on Sunday evening.

On Sunday evening, Kamal Usman (48) of Neelankarai went to Tiruvanmiyur police station with a knife in his hand and told the police that he had killed a man. The police detained him and sent a team to verify his claim.

They found a man’s body, after which Kamal Usman was arrested. The man he killed was Senthil Kumar (50) of Tiruvanmiyur, a painter, who had separated from his wife a few years ago and was living in a rented room next to a local Siddhar temple in Tiruvanmiyur.

Kamal was a devotee of the Siddhar and became acquainted with Senthil while visiting the temple. An argument broke out between the two on Sunday and Kamal allegedly attacked Senthil with a knife. He later surrendered at the station, and allegedly told the police that it was a divine order to kill Senthil.