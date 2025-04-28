Focus on your alliance, not ours: TN BJP chief Nainar to Thiruma

CHENNAI: BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran on Sunday took a swipe at Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) chief Thol Thirumavalavan, urging him to focus on safeguarding his party's position within the DMK-led alliance rather than commenting on other political formations.

Speaking to reporters after listening to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat programme at Royapettah here, Nainar said, "Thirumavalavan, who is part of DMK-led alliance, has no authority to comment on the future of the AIADMK or Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). Instead of worrying about others, he should focus on closing the doors of his own house first."

His remarks come in response to Thirumavalavan's recent assertion during a public meeting at Villupuram, where he categorically ruled out any alliance involving the BJP or PMK, and stated that even promises of government positions would not sway the VCK.

Taking strong exception to the alleged denial of permission to broadcast Mann Ki Baat at Royapettah, Nainar accused the DMK government of double standards.

"While the administration readily approves events organised by DMK leaders, it obstructs programmes associated with the BJP. We had duly applied for permission a week in advance, but at the last minute, we were forced to shift venues despite full arrangements, " he said, terming it a misuse of power by the DMK government.

Nainar warned the ruling dispensation against underestimating the changing political mood, asserting that a major political transformation was imminent in Tamil Nadu.

Senior BJP leaders Karu Nagarajan and Karate R Thiagarajan were present at the event.