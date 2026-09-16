FM Nirmala bats for AI to make Sanskrit engaging, deepen study of classics

Launching the AI-based Large Language Model (LLM), ‘Sanskrit Heritage Model’, at the Madras Sanskrit College here, Sitharaman said that language learning should draw people towards great literature rather than confine them to rigid grammatical rules.

“The language has to be tempting enough for people to learn. These are the kind of spice you need into it,” she said, cautioning against tools that are dry as bone in teaching Sanskrit. “We need for wider critical and appreciative studies of Indian classics, contrasting the extensive scholarship available on William Shakespeare with the relative scarcity of accessible analytical works on Sanskrit poet Kalidasa.”