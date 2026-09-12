IIT Madras incubated Bodhan AI unveils open models for Indian languages

Developed with AI4Bharat, the models cover four capabilities—speech recognition (Indic-Transcribe), text-to-speech (Indic-Speak), machine translation (Indic-Translate) and optical character recognition (Indic-OCR).

The initiative will enable developers, startups, universities, researchers, technology companies and government agencies to deploy, adapt and fine-tune the models for Indian-language applications, including those involving regional dialects and accents. Bodhan AI and AI4Bharat are using NVIDIA’s NeMo framework to train models for automatic speech recognition, machine translation and optical character recognition.

NVIDIA Nemotron 3.5 ASR has also been post-trained for Indian languages, while NVIDIA TensorRT-LLM and vLLM inference microservices are being used to serve them. “Bodhan AI and AI4Bharat aim to give India’s developers and model builders the best open models they can deploy, adapt and fine-tune,” said Prof Mitesh Khapra, principal investigator at Bodhan AI and AI4Bharat.