Flood water mixed with sewage from 'Jammanai Odai' enters over 80 houses in Tirupur

COIMBATORE: Residents of a few localities in Tirupur had a dreadful experience as water mixed with drainage from overflowing ‘Jammanai Odai’ entered more than 80 houses following overnight rains.

As stench-filled drainage water entered their houses in KVR Nagar and Thanthai Periyar Nagar along the river banks, the families vacated their houses past midnight. The water started flowing steadily from midnight and continued till the early morning hours of Friday.

Villagers said that their valuables including electronic items and school books of children were spoiled in the flood water. A joint team of corporation and revenue department officials deployed workers to remove clogging at a low-level bridge on ‘Jammanai Odai’ in ‘Kallikattuthottam’ paving the way for an easy flow of water. Eventually, the water began to drain out of the inundated houses. Villagers recalled the 2013 flooding in ‘Jammanai Odai’ which claimed the lives of three persons including a child. Soon after that incident, the affected families were allotted houses in Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board (TNSCB) tenements in Veerapandi. However, people lamented that they couldn’t shift as they were unable to pay the Rs one lakh deposit and urged the state government to waive off that amount.

“Poor people, who couldn’t afford to pay the deposit amount, continue to stay here thereby risking their lives. The civic body and revenue department authorities came late and haven’t given any relief to affected people of this region,” said R Anbagam Tirupathi, ward 42 councillor.

Also, residents of Pon Nagar and Ambedkar Colony were cut off after heavy rains damaged a causeway to their neighbourhoods, and vehicle movement was disrupted as Annappalayam Bridge remained flooded.

A family of four – Kumar (35), his wife Sasikala (32), and children Keerthana (9), and Kishore (13), were injured after a portion of the damp mud wall of their house at Adi Dravidar Colony in Kangeyampudur collapsed on them, while they were asleep on Thursday night. The injured were admitted to Tirupur Government Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

In Coimbatore, a seven-year-old boy from Uttar Pradesh died after a portion of the wall of his house collapsed on him on Wednesday night. The police identified the deceased as Sunya, son of Nijamuddin (35), and Sajitha (30), both working as daily wagers. The Perianaickenpalayam police have registered a case and further inquiries are on.

Meanwhile, heavy rains lashed Coimbatore for nearly an hour on Friday afternoon and the sky remained overcast for most of the day.