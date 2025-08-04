Flood warning issued in Theni as Vaigai dam nears maximum capacity

CHENNAI: A level 2 flood warning has been issued for those living along the banks of the Vaigai River in Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Sivaganga, and Ramanathapuram districts as the dam is expected to reach its full capacity soon.

Owing to continuous rainfall and increased water inflow, and also the release of excess water from the Mullaperiyar Dam, authorities said that there are concerns of flooding in the area.

The 71 feet tall Vaigai Dam, located near Andipatti in Theni district, currently has a water level of 68.41 feet as of Monday morning. Authorities expect the level to reach 69 feet later in the day.

According to Maalaimalar, the dam is currently receiving 1,594 cubic feet of water per second but only 69 cubic feet are being released to meet Madurai city's drinking water needs. With a water reserve of 5,421 cubic feet, officials plan to allow the level to rise to the dam's full capacity of 71 feet.

Following this, a yellow alert has been declared for Theni due to the incessant rainfall and the dam is expected to reach its maximum capacity in a day or two. Once ur hits full capacity, all the incoming water will be released which could lead to flooding in the downstream areas.

Similarly, the Mullaperiyar Dam is also experiencing heavy inflow of water with 1,053 cubic feet of water coming in per second while authorities are releasing 1,862 cubic feet per second.

The continuous rainfall in the Western Ghats have also increased water levels in other dams and water bodies across the region. Following this, residents in flood-prone areas are advised to remain vigilant as the situation is monitored closely.