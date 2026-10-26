Flood alert sounded after surplus water released from Krishnagiri Reservoir Project dam

The inflow into the 52-ft-high KRP dam rose to 2,382 cusecs on Sunday, pushing the water level to 48.75 ft. The entire surplus water has been released into Thenpennai river and irrigation channels to ensure the dam's safety. Authorities warned residents along the riverbanks to avoid crossing streams and taking livestock into water bodies.



As heavy rains continued, the police stopped tourists at the foothills of Yercaud in Salem on Sunday and turned back cars and two-wheelers amidst concerns of landslides along the ghat road. However, government and private buses continued to operate on the hill stretch. Salem District Collector K Elambahavath urged tourists to avoid visiting the hill station due to rains.



Meanwhile, heavy rain caused waterlogging in several parts of Krishnagiri town, with rainwater entering more than 10 houses on Nallathambi Street in the Old Town area. Residents struggled to remove water from their homes through the night. The old bus stand and several roads were also inundated. A temporary bridge across a channel at Savuttahalli village was damaged by floodwaters, cutting off road access to a village and forcing residents to take a five km detour.

Rajeswari (42) of Rayakottai was electrocuted after a live power cable snapped and fell on her while she was travelling pillion on a motorcycle during heavy rain.

The rider, Rajan, was injured and taken to hospital.

In Namakkal, a 50-ft stretch of the compound wall at the Collector's bungalow collapsed after heavy rain on Saturday night. Rains in Kolli Hills in Namakkal also triggered landslides and tree falls near the 21st hairpin bend, briefly disrupting traffic.