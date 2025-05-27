Flood alert issued along Bhavani river as inflows surge due to heavy rains

CHENNAI: Authorities have issued a flood alert along the Bhavani River as continuous heavy rainfall in the Coimbatore and The Nilgiris districts has caused a sharp rise in water levels at the Pillur Dam near Mettupalayam.

According to a report by Maalaimalar, the dam, which has a full reservoir level of 100 feet, reached its maximum capacity on May 25 following intense rains in the catchment areas.

In response, four sluice gates were opened to release 15,000 cubic feet of excess water, prompting authorities to relocate residents living along the riverbanks to safer areas. Public access to the river, including bathing, has been strictly prohibited.

The Bhavani River has remained in spate for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, intensifying concerns in low-lying and coastal areas. Officials have urged residents in these regions to remain vigilant as the situation continues to develop.

Meanwhile, the Bhavani Sagar Dam in Erode, another key reservoir on the river, has recorded a water level of 105 feet.

Water from this dam is released into the Bhavani River and the Lower Bhavani Canal, which supports irrigation for approximately 2.5 lakh acres of agricultural land across Erode, Tiruppur, and Karur districts. Additionally, the dam serves as the primary drinking water source for Erode district.