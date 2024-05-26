Flight services hit due to Cyclone 'Remal', 70 passenger affected at Madurai airport

CHENNAI: Flight operations between Madurai to Dubai were cancelled on Sunday due to Cyclone 'Remal'.

SpiceJet Airlines, which operates daily flights from Madurai Airport to Dubai, cancelled flight services today, without advance notice. 70 passengers were affected and subsequently got into an argument with the airline staff.

The SpiceJet management has announced that thecflight will be rescheduled for tomorrow or the day after tomorrow.

Similarly, due to the cyclone, flight services have been suspended at the Kolkata airport from 12.00 IST on May 26 to 09.00 IST on May 27 due to predicted heavy winds and heavy to very heavy rainfall in Kolkata.

Airline companies like Air India, IndiGo, and SpiceJet have announced that 394 flights including both domestic and international ones will not fly from Kolkata, an Airports Authority of India (AAI) spokesperson said.

Budget airline IndiGo in a post on X wrote," A cyclone warning remains in force in Kolkata. The airport will remain closed and all flights to/fro Kolkata are cancelled from May 26, 1200 Hrs to May 27, 0900 hrs."

The cyclonic storm 'Remal' over the Bay of Bengal will intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by Sunday night, said the Indian Meteorological Department.

The IMD has warned of extremely heavy rainfall in the coastal districts of West Bengal and heavy to very heavy rainfall in north Odisha on Sunday and Monday owing to the weather system. A storm surge of up to 1.5 metres is expected to inundate low-lying areas of coastal West Bengal and Bangladesh at the time of landfall.

(With PTI inputs)