Flight fares to Kerala increase ahead of Onam festival; check prices from Chennai Airport

CHENNAI: The flight fares to Kerala from Chennai increased due to huge demand ahead of the Onam festival.

As the Onam festival is being celebrated on Sunday, the people have started travelling to Kerala from Chennai on Friday to celebrate with their friends and family.

The flights to Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi, and Kozhikode are fully booked and tickets are being sold at premium rate.

Due to the last-minute rush, the ticket prices increased than the usual fare.

Usually, for Thiruvananthapuram from Chennai, it would be Rs 3,404 but now a ticket is being sold for up to Rs 13,885.

For Kochi, the usual price is Rs 3,275 but now it has gone up to Rs 8,842.

For Kozhikode, it was Rs 3,851 but now it has shot up to Rs 15,000.

However, most of the people did not care about the fare increase and booked their tickets as they could spend the weekend with the family and celebrate Onam.

The people feel that travelling on bus or trains would not be helpful for them in spending time with family members.