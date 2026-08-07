Fleeced by Tasmac staff? File police complaint, says Madras High Court

CHENNAI: Customers facing fleecing at Tasmac liquor outlets can lodge police complaints, said the Madras High Court, directing the police to take swift action on such complaints. The court also directed the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) to look into allegations of overpricing.
Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan also directed the Home Department to deploy additional police personnel at busy Tasmac shops to manage the crowd.
The directions came during the hearing of a petition filed by G Devarajan seeking directions to the DVAC and the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) to register cases under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against employees of 30 Tasmac outlets, including those in Perambur, Koyambedu, Manali, Kolathur and Madhavaram, for allegedly selling liquor above the prescribed price.
During the hearing, Tasmac informed the court that it had issued a circular directing all shops to issue bills for every sale and maintain queues. The staff have been instructed that each liquor bottle must be scanned using a handheld device and a bill must be generated and given to the customer, and added that sale without a bill has been prohibited.
The court pointed out that supermarkets issue bills even for the purchase of a single toothbrush, while the State of Kerala ensures that retail liquor shops issue bills to consumers. He questioned why a similar system could not be implemented in Tamil Nadu.
The court then directed consumers to approach the police if liquor was sold above the MRP and directed the DVAC to look into the allegations made by the petitioner. The plea was subsequently closed.