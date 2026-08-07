Fleeced by Tasmac staff? File police complaint, says Madras High Court

Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan also directed the Home Department to deploy additional police personnel at busy Tasmac shops to manage the crowd.

The directions came during the hearing of a petition filed by G Devarajan seeking directions to the DVAC and the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) to register cases under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against employees of 30 Tasmac outlets, including those in Perambur, Koyambedu, Manali, Kolathur and Madhavaram, for allegedly selling liquor above the prescribed price.