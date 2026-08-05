Issue bills for every liquor bottle sale, Madras High Court directs Tasmac

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed TASMAC to issue receipts for every liquor bottle sold and maintain bill books at all Tasmac retail outlets across Tamil Nadu.
Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan directed the State-run corporation to issue necessary instructions to all Tasmac outlets across Tamil Nadu to maintain bill books for every sale of liquor bottles. The court also directed all outlets to issue bills to consumers for every bottle sold and to ensure that queues are properly maintained while selling liquor.
These directions were issued while the court was hearing a petition filed by G Devarajan before the Madras High Court seeking a direction to the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) and the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) to register cases under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act against employees of 30 Tasmac outlets, including those in Perambur, Koyambedu, Manali, Kolathur, and Madhavaram, for allegedly selling liquor above the maximum retail price.
During the hearing, the Tasmac managing director submitted that 5 of the 30 shops identified by the petitioner had already been closed. Upon examining the records, the court found that while the Tasmac outlets maintained details such as the opening balance, inward bottles, bottles sold, and the amount collected from consumers, they were not maintaining bill books nor issuing bills to consumers for their purchases.
The corporation also failed to produce the purchase orders and records indicating the dates on which liquor bottles were supplied to the respective outlets.
The matter has been posted to August 7 for reporting compliance.