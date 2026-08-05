Issue bills for every liquor bottle sale, Madras High Court directs Tasmac

Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan directed the State-run corporation to issue necessary instructions to all Tasmac outlets across Tamil Nadu to maintain bill books for every sale of liquor bottles. The court also directed all outlets to issue bills to consumers for every bottle sold and to ensure that queues are properly maintained while selling liquor.

These directions were issued while the court was hearing a petition filed by G Devarajan before the Madras High Court seeking a direction to the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) and the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) to register cases under the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Prevention of Money Laundering Act against employees of 30 Tasmac outlets, including those in Perambur, Koyambedu, Manali, Kolathur, and Madhavaram, for allegedly selling liquor above the maximum retail price.