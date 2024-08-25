Begin typing your search...
Flagpole touches powerline, DMDK man gearing up for Captain’s birth anniversary dies in Panruti
Five other DMDK cadre who rushed to his rescue suffered serious injuries
CHENNAI: A functionary of the DMDK died after being electrocuted when he was making arrangements to observe the birth anniversary of late party founder and actor Vijayakant, on Sunday.
According to a Thanthi TV report, the deceased was identified as Venkatesan of Nadukuppam village in Panruti.
When Venkatesan was erecting a flagpole, it came into contact with a high-voltage power line, resulting in his death. Five other DMDK cadre who tried to rescue him were seriously injured.
The Muthandikuppam police have registered a case, and an investigation is under way.
