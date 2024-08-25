Flagpole touches powerline, DMDK man gearing up for Captain’s birth anniversary dies in Panruti

CHENNAI: A functionary of the DMDK died after being electrocuted when he was making arrangements to observe the birth anniversary of late party founder and actor Vijayakant, on Sunday.

According to a Thanthi TV report, the deceased was identified as Venkatesan of Nadukuppam village in Panruti.

When Venkatesan was erecting a flagpole, it came into contact with a high-voltage power line, resulting in his death. Five other DMDK cadre who tried to rescue him were seriously injured.

The Muthandikuppam police have registered a case, and an investigation is under way.