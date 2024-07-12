Fix law and order in state: Annamalai to DMK govt

CHENNAI: BJP state president K Annamalai on Friday urged the ruling DMK government to acknowledge the deterioration of law and order in Tamil Nadu and take strict action to fix it.

Pointing out the recent murders of political leaders and functionaries in the state, Annamalai said, "Law and Order has deteriorated across Tamil Nadu to such an extent that there is not a day that there is no news of murder or robbery.

"Tamil Nadu has been pushed to the point where people are scared to go out of their homes. But Chief Minister MK Stalin is only using the state police to take revenge on opposition parties," he alleged in a social media post, adding that the ruling DMK "should at least now stop making the police department the prey in their thirst for power."

He urged the state government to understand the sense of fear and insecurity among the public and take immediate steps to address it by fixing the law and order situation in the state.