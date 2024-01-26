Five-year-old girl electrocuted in Karur; investigations under way

TIRUCHY: A five-year-old girl from Karur was electrocuted on Thursday. On Thursday morning, R Parvathi, mother of a five-year-old girl R Kabisha, kept the immersion water heater rod appliance on to heat water and was busy cooking.

Suddenly, Parvathi’s daughter Kabisha entered the kitchen and put her hands into the bucket of water where the heater rod was switched on.

Soon, the five-year-old girl was thrown off and fell unconscious. The child didn’t wake up despite the mother trying hard. The mother immediately informed her father Rangasamy about the incident.

Rangasamy reached the spot within a few minutes and he rushed the girl to the Kulithalai government hospital. However, the doctors checked Kabisha and declared her brought dead. Subsequently, the body was sent for a post-mortem examination. Kulithalai police registered a case and further investigations are under way.