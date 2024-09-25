Five of family found dead in locked car on Pudukkottai-Madurai Highway

CHENNAI: A family of five persons from Salem were found dead in a locked car on the Pudukkottai-Madurai Highway on Wednesday. They died after consuming poison as they were reportedly distressed over losses in their business.

Passersby in Namanasamudram in Pudukkottai who found a car (TN 77 M 1705) parked along the roadside in a suspicious manner passed on the information to the Namanasamudram police.

When the cops arrived at the spot, they discovered five bodies in the locked car. They broke open the windows and retrieved the bodies and sent them to the Pudukkottai Medical College Hospital.

The police also recovered a letter which revealed that Manikandan, an industrialist from Salem, along with his wife Nithya, mother Saroja, daughter Niketiya and a son had come to Pudukkottai for a temple visit. Manikandan had suffered a severe loss in his business that forced him and his family members to take the extreme step. They apparently consumed poison while they were in Pudukkottai and died afterwards, police said.

Further investigations are on.