Five more arrested, two others surrender in Erode history-sheeter murder case

COIMBATORE: The Erode police arrested five more persons and two others surrendered on Thursday in the brutal murder of a history-sheeter.

John alias Chanakya from SMC Colony in Salem was hacked to death by a gang on Wednesday after intercepting his car in full public view at Nasiyanur on the Coimbatore-Salem National Highway.

He was returning to Tirupur from Salem with his wife Saranya after appearing in Annathanapatti police station in connection with the murder case when the incident happened around 11.30 am.

Within a few hours, four accused persons were arrested by police after opening fire, while five more identified as Parthiban, Alagarasan, Sethuvasan, Sivakumar and Periasamy, all hailing from Salem were arrested by police on Thursday. They were brought to Chithode police station for an inquiry.

Two others, Jeevagan (35) and Saleem (30), both from Kitchipalayam in Salem surrendered before Judicial Magistrate Afzal Fathima. Police said history-sheeter John was involved in the murder of Jeevagan’s brother Chelladurai.

The surrendered duo was remanded in judicial custody for 15 days and they were lodged in Gobichettipalayam prison. Five special teams have been on search for a few more persons suspected to be involved in the murder.

Four persons, who were arrested after a firing, continued to be under treatment at Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH). The two cops who were injured in the attack by assailants were also under treatment in Erode.

Meanwhile, the body of John was handed over to kin after a post-mortem at Government Erode Medical College and Hospital in Perundurai. He had several cases of murder, attempt to murder, waylaying, and smuggling of contraband. A large number of police were deployed at the hospital to prevent any untoward incidents.