Five members of a family including two girl children killed in Ramanathapuram accident

CHENNAI: Five members of a family hailing from Kadaladi died in an accident after their car rammed into a government bus at Thangachimadam in Ramanathapuram on Saturday, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

They had visited a hospital to treat a newborn baby in the family who was sick and were on their way back home when the tragic mishap occurred. A government bus that was ahead of their car suddenly slammed on its brakes, causing the car to ram into the government bus.

In the impact of the collision, five members of the same family travelling in the car were killed. The deceased included two girl children.

The newborn, a woman, and the driver of the rented car who was grievously injured in the accident have been admitted to the Government Medical College Hospital for treatment.

The police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.