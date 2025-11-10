Gang of 5 chases, kills realtor in broad daylight at Tiruchy police quarters

TIRUCHY: A five-member gang murdered a realtor at police quarters, where he ran for refuge in Tiruchy in the broad daylight of Monday (November 10).

A five-member armed gang was found chasing a youth at Bheema Nagar main road at around 7 am. The youth ran into the police quarters at Marsingpettai for refuge but the gang continued to chase him and attacked with the lethal weapons in their possession in which the youth sustained severe multiple head injuries and died on the spot and soon the gang escaped from the spot.

The initial investigation identified the youth as Thamaraiselvan (25), a realtor from Tiruchy.

Meanwhile, the public caught hold of one of the accused and handed over him to the police. Further investigations are on. Since the incident took place while the Chief Minister MK Stalin was available in the City, the murder became sensitive in Tiruchy.