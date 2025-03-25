Five-member gang arrested for stabbing father-son duo in Tirupur

COIMBATORE: A five-member gang was arrested for stabbing a father-son duo over a petty dispute in Tirupur on Sunday night.

Police said Balaji, 22 and Akash, 27 and their friends had repeatedly knocked on the doors of a locked rice shop owned by one Revathi at Anna Nagar by sitting in its front on Monday noon.

An infuriated Aravindan, 25 and his father Murugesan, 53 residing in the neighbouring house had asked them not to create a nuisance and leave the spot. After a quarrel, the youth left the spot.

In the evening, around 5.15 pm, the duo along with Karuthapandian alias Adhi, 19, Stephen Raj, 19 and Lalith Kumar, 20 came to the spot and broke into an argument once again.

Suddenly, Akash took out a knife and attacked the father and son duo. Based on a complaint, the Veerapandi police arrested five persons after a search on charges of attempt to murder, threatening, and possession of weapons. Further inquiries are on.