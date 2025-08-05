Five killed in two road accidents near Tiruttani

CHENNAI: Five people died in two separate road accidents near Tiruttani, in Tiruvallur district, in the last 24 hours.

In the early hours of Monday, Shajahan (50) and his brother Humayun (70) of Chittoor district died after the car they were travelling in rammed into a stationary tipper lorry near Arcot Kuppam.

Police said the family was travelling to Chennai for medical care for Humayun, who was critically ill. The car was driven by Habib, Humayun's son.

In the second incident, three people died and one was critically injured after a car crashed into a tamarind tree near SP Kandigai in RK Pet on Sunday evening. The victims, Stalin (40), Sampath Kumar (38) of Krishnagiri, and Kannagi (50) of Namakkal, had travelled to Nallattur for a funeral.

Around 5 pm, while returning to Hosur, their car, driven by an acting driver, hit a tree. Stalin and Sampath died on the spot, while Kannagi died en route to the Tiruttani Government Hospital.

RK Pet police have registered a case and are investigating.