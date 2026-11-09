Five drown in lake in Tiruvannamalai; four girls students among deceased

Tragedy while bathing in lake

As the students were given a holiday for Deepavali, the four girls went to Samuthiram Lake to take a bath along with Thenmozhi, a woman warden at the home.

However, all four students accidentally drowned. Thenmozhi also drowned while attempting to rescue them. The bodies of all five victims were later recovered from the lake.

The incident has triggered widespread grief in the locality.