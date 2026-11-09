Tamil Nadu

Five drown in lake in Tiruvannamalai; four girls students among deceased

According to a Daily Thanthi report, a government girls' protection home is located on Perumbakkam Road near Tiruvannamalai
Five drown in lake in Tiruvannamalai; four girls students among deceased
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CHENNAI: Five persons, including four girl students, drowned while taking a bath in a lake in Tiruvannamalai on Monday.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, a government girls' protection home is located on Perumbakkam Road near Tiruvannamalai. Four students staying at the home — Vijayalakshmi, Alli, Bhoomika and Valliyammal — were pursuing their studies.

Tragedy while bathing in lake

As the students were given a holiday for Deepavali, the four girls went to Samuthiram Lake to take a bath along with Thenmozhi, a woman warden at the home.

However, all four students accidentally drowned. Thenmozhi also drowned while attempting to rescue them. The bodies of all five victims were later recovered from the lake.

The incident has triggered widespread grief in the locality.

Tiruvannamalai
drown
Lake
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