Five college students arrested in Coimbatore for growing ganja plants in rental room

CHENNAI: Five students of a private college in Coimbatore were arrested for growing ganja plants in their rental room in Kuniyamuthur.

According to Daily Thanthi, the police seized 22 ganja plants from the students room.

The arrested were identified as Vishnu (19), Dhanush (19), Abhinav (19 ), Anirudh (19) all from Kozhikode in Kerala and Kalaivanan (21), from Ariyalur.

The students were arrested during a surprise raid conducted by a police team in the rooms they were staying in Kuniyamuthur and Kovaipudur.