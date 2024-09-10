Five children consume poisonous milkweed in Ariyalur, hospitalised

CHENNAI: In the Gunamangalam area of Ariyalur district, five children broke a milkweed (calotropis) plant and consumed its poisonous sap. According to a Maalai Malar report, four children were studying in Class 3, and one in Class 5.

The children were immediately rushed to the Ariyalur Government Hospital, where they are receiving treatment.

It was also reported that due to a statewide protest today, only a teacher associated with the States Illam Thedi Kalvi scheme was present at the school.